Berkeley bus driver receives head injuries in alleged punch and run attack

A Premier Illawarra bus driver is recovering after he allegedly became the victim of a vicious assault.
The attack happened moments after the bus he was driving pulled into the bus stop at Berkeley shops at about 3.40pm on Wednesday, July 17.
"Officers attached to the Police Transport Command South West were told a man entered a stationary bus and following a verbal argument allegedly punched the 65-year-old male driver in the face," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"The man got off the bus and fled the scene."
A Premier Illawarra spokesman declined to comment on the assault.
The number of assaults in the Wollongong local government area have jumped during the past year, from 794 to 848. This is an increase of 6.8 per cent.
Data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research for the 12 months to March 2024, also shows assaults in Kiama have also spiked, from 30 incidents to 38 (up 26.6 per cent).
In Shellharbour assault cases are stable at 218 incidents for each reporting period.
Police officers have called on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.