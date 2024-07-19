Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Berkeley bus driver receives head injuries in alleged punch and run attack

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 19 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Premier Illawarra bus. File picture by Adam McLean
A Premier Illawarra bus. File picture by Adam McLean

A Premier Illawarra bus driver is recovering after he allegedly became the victim of a vicious assault.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.