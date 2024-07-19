You want passion? Get along to Macedonia Park

We had a great example of power and passion when the 2024 iteration of State of Origin was decided north of the border on Wednesday.
It mightn't be quite the same scale as State of Origin, but nothing will be missing in the passion stakes at Macedonia Park on Saturday.
Wollongong United and Cringila, longtime traditional rivals, clash in the Illawarra Premier League. Jordan Warren's got the lowdown on that Saturday night special.
The same amount of adrenaline will be on show at Flinders Field when The Shellharbour Stingrays fight for their Group Seven season against the always up-for-it Warilla Gorillas.
