Fresh courts unveiled at the Illawarra's home of netball, Fred Finch Park

There will be eight refurbished courts when Illawarra District Netball Association's state carnival heads to Fred Finch Park later this month.
The brand new courts were unveiled on Friday, July 19 in Berkeley, much to the delight of the region's players and officials that are set to take part in the upcoming carnival.
The works at the venue were part of a four-month project from Wollongong City Council, via a $1 million grant from the NSW Government as part of their 'Essential Community Sports Assets Program Infrastructure Grants'.
It follows the first stage of the project which was completed in early 2023 and included the upgrade of 16 of the park's netball courts.
With approximately 2,500 players, volunteers, and spectators using the courts throughout the netball season, Illawarra District Netball Association president Peiti Haines said the upgrade was a massive win for the region's players.
"Fred Finch Park is the home of netball in the Illawarra and that the completed works builds a platform for the future of sport in the area," Ms Haines said.
"We were really thrilled to have the second stage of netball courts completed. Some of the existing courts were unusable following years of surface degradation and every rain or weather event adding to this problem.
"The players now have new surfaces to play on which are more resilient in wet weather. Given the season we have had so far in 2024, this has been a blessing with many other sports needing to close grounds and cancel where we have been able to minimise disruption to our season.
"The ongoing support from Wollongong City Council, Netball NSW as well as State and Federal Government grants has brought this facility to a great competition standard for teams from across the Illawarra area.
"We are proud to work in partnership with Illawarra Sports Stadium to continue to advocate for support for the stadium expansion with which will also include updated facilities for our players, volunteers and spectators as they enjoy these amazing courts."
