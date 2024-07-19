Thief cops 380 hours' community service for biting Illawarra Bunnings staff

A thief who sunk her teeth into the arm of the Bunnings worker who asked her for a receipt has been ordered to perform a whopping 380 hours of unpaid community service work.
"Biting is not where my mind would go as the first basic response," the magistrate said on Friday of Arsha Safatli's offending.
CCTV footage captured Safatli, 42, entering the Kembla Grange hardware store with a male associate on August 16, 2023 with Safatli pushing a child in a pram.
The pair split off and the man walked to the tool section and picked up two Ryobi brand drills - worth a total of $900 - before he placed them on a different shelf.
Safatli then walked to that shelf, took the items and shoved them in the back of her pram. She paid for a small paint brush at the tool section and walked towards the store's exit where she was stopped by a female worker.
The 54-year-old worker noticed the stolen items sticking out of Safatli's pram and asked to see a receipt. As the worker reached for the tools, Safatli took hold of her forearm and bit it twice with force, causing immediate pain.
Safatli ran down the travelator as the victim stood there bleeding. The thief ditched the drill skins underneath a parked car before she left the scene in a taxi, while her associate drove off in a different car.
The Bunnings worker sought treatment for two deep lacerations and extensive bruising at the bite marks, and was required to have a tetanus shot.
Safatli attended Campbelltown police station the following month after being notified she was a suspect. She pleaded guilty in May to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and shoplifting.
At Wollongong Local Court, Magistrate Michael Ong said the threshold to jail had been crossed, but allowed Safatli to serve her sentence in the community.
He said the lacerations sustained by the victim were significant and that Safatli's criminal history did not afford her leniency.
"The point I need to try to get across to you is that you don't have any cards to play if you were to come back before the court," the magistrate said.
Safatli received a 15 month intensive correction order on top of her community service hours.
