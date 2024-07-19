Lake Illawarra man dodges jail after slicing his own throat during DV attack

A Lake Illawarra man who threatened to kill his ex-partner after he cut his own throat with a shard of glass from the mirror he headbutted has escaped time behind bars.
Keenan Adrian Simon was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Friday, July 19 for his "serious course of conduct" against the woman on February 14, 2023.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in March to aggravated break and enter, aggravated using corporal violence with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property, intimidation, and contravening an apprehended violence order.
The court heard one of the reasons Simon and the woman's relationship ended was due to him seeing another woman, but that his violent outburst against her began after he accused her of seeing other men.
"He's got a lot of work to do," Judge Andrew Haesler said of Simon's "misogynistic attitudes".
Simon flouted an apprehended violence order when he entered the woman's home through the back door and went into a bedroom. He became aggressive after the woman started recording him on her phone due to feeling unsafe.
Simon tried to snatch the phone and sat on top of the woman, before dragging her along the floor, causing carpet burn and bruising. He then punched the woman's television before headbutting a mirror and wardrobe.
Simon took a shard of glass from the shattered mirror and started to cut his own throat with it as the woman tried to leave.
Simon grabbed her by the shirt and punched her. She told him he was hurting her, but Simon remarked: "I'm not actually hitting you."
In the kitchen, Simon continued to intimidate the woman by hurting himself several times when the woman didn't answer his questions.
The woman pleaded with Simon to leave but he refused, unleashing derogatory slurs towards her.
Simon also threatened to stab himself with a knife before he grabbed a second knife and started stabbing fruit in a bowl, before he chased the woman around the kitchen and threatened to kill her.
When Simon appeared calmer and entered the bedroom, the woman grabbed her phone and car keys fled to a relative's home.
Police arrested Simon three days later at an Albion Park address where he was found hiding under a pile of blankets.
Simon's DNA and fingerprints were lifted on shards of glass and a kitchen knife handle.
The Crown prosecutor said Simon's offending was so serious that a full-time jail sentence was the only available punishment option.
However, defence barrister Scott Fraser said the community would be benefited long-term by Simon being able to work on and change his problematic attitudes towards women and violence that were identified in a psychologist's report.
Simon was spared time behind bars and received a two-year and 10-month intensive correction order.
