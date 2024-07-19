Tech Waratahs gun Eli Sinoti keen to improve Illawarra rugby's generation next

Winning rugby games is always the main goal but Eli Sinoti is getting almost as much enjoyment helping his young Tech Waratahs team-mates develop into better players.
Sinoti has arguably been one of the best players in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition for at least the past three to five years.
Even now aged 32 Sinoti is often one of the best players on the paddock, even though he is playing for a team struggling for consistency in 2024.
The Tahs have won only three games heading into Saturday's clash against a Shamrocks outfit, who themselves have picked up only two wins heading into the round 14 stoush at Ocean Park.
Neither the visiting Tahs or home side Shamrocks can realistically play finals this season but both clubs have shown signs that better times are ahead in 2025.
Speaking after his team's last-start win over Vikings, Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgway said his young players had what it takes to compete with the competition's best.
"What we're trying to get our guys to know and understand is that they're good enough to play at the top level and compete with the top teams, which they've done. A few things haven't gone their way here and there, but that's footy," Ridgway said.
"But we're just going to keep them focused on trying to improve week in, week out.
"Obviously we're out of the semis. That's not a realistic goal for us, in either ones or twos.
"But what we're trying to do is just to keep them focused for next year to know and understand that they're good enough to play at that level.
"The challenge for us and them is they've just got to start doing that on the paddock every week."
It's a similar story for Tech-Tahs.
And their inspirational leader Sinoti for one is loving trying to help his young teammates get better.
"I'm really enjoying playing with these good young players coming through. I think in a couple of years we will see the best of them and the club," he said.
"While it's been tough on the field at times this season, I've really enjoyed seeing the young players here develop and get better week by week.
"It's the young boys that drive and motivate me.
"Like a lot of clubs we've struggled for numbers at times but seeing a core group of young guys show up to training every Tuesdays and Thursdays has been really good.
"They want to get better and I'm loving the opportunity of trying to help them get better.
"They want to learn and I want to teach them."
Meantime in the other round 14 fixtures on Saturday, Shoalhaven hosts Bowral and Campbelltown are at home to Vikings.
