The best events happening in the Illawarra (and beyond) this weekend

A rugby league double-header home game, a local production of blockbuster musical Jesus Christ Superstar and a group exhibition from the artists working out of the Timbermill.
Here's your guide to what's on around the traps from Friday, July 26, to Wednesday, July 31.
The Dragons joint venture is marking its 25th anniversary with a special NRL and NRLW double-header.
Past players will make an appearance on the field, followed by Dragons NRLW vs Titans, and Dragons Men vs Panthers.
When: Sunday, 12pm kick-off for NRLW and 2pm for NRL
Where: WIN Stadium, 46 Harbour Street, Wollongong. Details here.
This reimagined version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit is seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.
Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life told entirely through song.
When: Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 1.30pm and 7.30pm. Show runs until August 3.
Where: Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, 32 Burelli Street Wollongong. Details here.
Eight artists who work out of Timbermill Studios in Bulli have joined forces for a group exhibition.
A Collective: Timbermill Artisians is a show curated by Alison K Lawther that features herself, Holly Eva, Paul Baker, Kera Bruton, Renee Kamaretsos, Jody Kervin, Siina McCallum, Rosanne Plunkett.
When: Friday from 6pm. Exhibition runs until August 4.
Where: Project Contemporary Artspace, 255 Keira St, Wollongong. Details here.
A documentary on the fascinating life of Kiama-born and raised writer Charmian Clift will lead the film festival bringing "world-class cinema" to Warrawong.
The program includes nine features and two shorts, opening with director Rachel Lane's film Charmian Clift: Life Burns High, which takes viewers on a journey from the writer's early years in Kiama through to her untimely death in 1969.
When: Friday to Sunday.
Where: Gala Twin Cinemas, 204 Cowper Street, Warrawong. Details here.
Award-winning Illawarra Mercury journalist and author Glen Humphries will launch his latest book Aussie Rock Anthems with two in-conversation events.
The first will be with Michaela Bolzan at the Southern Highlands Writers Festival on Saturday from 10.30am at Empire Cinema Bowral. Details here.
Humphries will officially launch Aussie Rock Anthems in conversation with Jeff Apter at Ryans Hotel Thirroul on Wednesday, July 31 from 6.30pm. Entry is free but bookings essential via Collins Thirroul. Details here.
This year's line-up includes Nicola Moriarty, Liz Hayes, David Marr and more.
Now in our thirteenth year, the festival promises a weekend of terrific literary events, including a writers' boot camp and in-conversations with a host of authors.
When: Friday to Sunday, various times.
Where: Empire Cinemas, 327 Bong Bong St, Bowral. Details here.
Aunty Barbara McGrady has spent decades documenting First Nations people, events and stories and now her work is on display in a major solo exhibition, 'Ngiyaningy Maran Yaliwaunga Ngaara-li' (Our ancestors are always watching).
When: Opening Friday from 6pm to 8pm. The exhibition runs until October 13.
Where: Campbelltown Arts Centre, 1 Art Gallery Rd, Campbelltown. Details here.
Three-piece band Babymachine will celebrate 25 years of queer, feminist punk rock, with special guests and a Maido Okonomiyaki street food pop-up.
When: Friday from 6pm to 10pm.
Return to Wentworth Street the next morning for a day of "garage sale vibes with a fun twist."
There's bric-a-brac, vintage clothing and vinyl records up for grabs, as well as local art and craft stalls, food trucks and live music.
When: Saturday from 11am to 5pm.
It's 'take the kids to the races' day.
Book the family into the Bert Lillye lounge, where there's face painting, junior Fashions of the Field, giant lawn games, disco, pink lemonade, arts and crafts. The event also includes a beverage on arrival, smorgasbord lunch and dessert.
When: Saturday from 11am to 5pm.
Where: Kembla Grange Racecourse, 411 Princes Highway, Kembla Grange. Details here.
Jacob Diamond of the band Methyl Ethel will play songs from his solo album, Yes Angel, which features the lush new track That Meant The World To Me.
Diamond will be joined by Tired Girl (Liz Tillman).
When: Saturday from 3pm to 5.30pm.
Where: Frank's Wild Years, 3/2 Raymond Rd, Thirroul. Details here.
Enjoy artisan, handmade and homemade products, as well as live music, street food and table tennis at one of the most scenic spots in the Illawarra.
Brooklyn Boys will bring the bagels, Johnny Batchelor the tunes. Don't forget the picnic blanket.
When: Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
Where: Coledale Public School, 699 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coledale. Details here
Handsome Young Strangers and The Go Set are kicking off their 20th-anniversary tour in Wollongong.
Presented by Illawarra Folk Club, the two bands are set to deliver a cracking good night of celtic/folk/bush/punk.
When: Friday from 7pm to 10.30pm.
Where: City Diggers Club, 82 Church Street, Wollongong. Details here.
Bring the family - and your pet - for a day of arts, crafts and live music on wonderful Wentworth Street.
The stalls by local makers and creators feature candles, ceramics, honey, jewellery, flowers and more.
When: Saturday from 10am.
Where: The Wentworth, 96-106 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Details here.
Join host Alex Cuff as he invites some of the funniest people he knows to the stage for an evening of unscripted laughs.
Improv comedians team up to create sketches off the top of their head to win your laughter and your points in this competitive comedy show.
When: Friday from 7pm to 9pm.
Where: Side Door Theatre, 293-297 Crown St, Wollongong . Details here.
