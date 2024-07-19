Man killed in car, motorbike crash on Mount Ousley Road

A man has been killed in a horrific crash between a motorcycle and a car on Mount Ousley Road.
There is a large emergency services presence at the scene of the collision near New Mount Pleasant Road.
The accident occurred shortly after 4pm on Friday, July 19.
A 32-year-old male motorcyclist died before the arrival of emergency services.
A 25-year-old female driver was uninjured and has been taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Wollongong Police District have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
Major traffic delays are currently being experienced and motorist are urged to avoid the area.
Mount Ousley Road is closed in both directions between Bulli Pass and Memorial Drive.
Traffic is banked up in the southbound lanes as far as Picton Road, and motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays.
As a result motorists are being diverted onto Bulli Pass, where traffic is now growing heavy, especially in the southbound lanes.
It is also congested along the M1 Princes Motorway north of the Bulli Pass turn-off.
All eastbound traffic on Picton Road is being diverted onto Mount Keira Road.
Live Traffic NSW says ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision - or has any available mobile phone/dash cam footage - to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
