Wild wind warning for the Illawarra, peak gusts of 100kmh possible

A severe weather warning has been issued for damaging winds in the Illawarra, with peak gusts of 100km/h possible.
The impact zone reaches from southern Sydney to Ulladulla and inland towards Goulburn.
"Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts up to 100km/h are likely to develop over elevated terrain from late this evening [Friday], extending to lower elevations including the Illawarra coastline during Saturday morning," the Bureau of Meteorology warning states.
"Damaging winds are expected to ease during Sunday morning."
Blizzard conditions are possible in alpine areas.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Report fallen power lines to Endeavour Energy on 131 003
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.
