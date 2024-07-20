Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

All the pics from the fun, high-energy Illawarra Hawks dance camp

By Newsroom
July 20 2024 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of young dancers learned how to hype up a crowd like a pro at the Snakepit during the school holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.