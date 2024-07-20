All the pics from the fun, high-energy Illawarra Hawks dance camp

Dozens of young dancers learned how to hype up a crowd like a pro at the Snakepit during the school holidays.
The Illawarra Hawks Dance Camp, the first since COVID, involved a full day of breakdancing, cheerleading and hip-hop classes.
Instructors from JLD Entertainment (the company behind the Hawks Hype Team), Air Born and Street Beatz taught their high-energy routines to kids between the ages of six and 12 on Friday, July 13.
By the end of the day, their jumps, stunts and sass were game-day ready.
Jacqueline-Lee Elliott, founder, producer and creative director of JLD, said the street-style dance camp reflected the new direction that professional sports entertainment had taken in recent times.
"It's evolving and it's evolving really quickly," she said.
"A lot of clubs have moved into that hip-hop, hype-squad, American style - what they see in the NBA, and in the NFL now also.
"People are moving away from the cheeleading with the pompoms and they want to tap into the street-style dances, more of a commercial twist with street wear and club merch."
The Hawks Hype Team underwent a major change last season when they opened up spots to males, a step Ms Elliott said had been well received by the club and its supporters.
"A lot of girls have been on the team for a very long time and when we brought in the guys, it just changed the whole vibe," she said.
"Then the feedback from the fans as well has been really positive, so it's been a really nice change - a move in the right direction."
In August, the Hawks Hype Team will hold auditions, their first in two years.
