Almost all Frasers' Shell Cove homes have defects

Frasers told the building regulator all but 29 of its Shell Cove homes have defects requiring attention.
There are more than 300 homes in the suburb, and they'll take years to fix.
Glen Humphries finds out what the NSW Building Commission plans to do in the wake of the staggering admission.
Further north, about 200 protesters joined Greens NSW Senator David Shoebridge outside Bisalloy's Unanderra factory yesterday to accuse the company of deals with Israeli arms manufacturers, claiming Bisalloy's weapons-grade steel was being used in the Gaza war.
Nadine Morton covered the protest and has the full report below.
While putting the latest edition to bed on Friday afternoon, we were notified of a serious accident on Mount Ousley Road.
It was with heavy hearts we reported a 32-year-old man had died at the scene.
Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by the road tragedy.
- The Illawarra Mercury team
