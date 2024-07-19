Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Almost all Frasers' Shell Cove homes have defects

Updated July 19 2024 - 10:29pm, first published 10:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frasers told the building regulator all but 29 of its Shell Cove homes have defects requiring attention.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.