Driver charged over fatal Mount Ousley Road crash

A driver has been charged over a crash on Mount Ousley Road that resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider.
A 31-year-old man was killed when a Toyota SUV struck his motorcycle in the southbound lanes of the road, near the intersection with New Mount Pleasant Road, about 4.10pm on Friday, July 19.
Emergency services attended, but the man died before they arrived.
The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman, was uninjured but was taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene at the crash site and launched an investigation into the incident, with the help of specialist police.
Subsequently officers charged the SUV driver with negligent driving occasioning death.
She was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, July 20.
Inquiries into the crash continue.
The collision resulted in the closure of Mount Ousley Road between Bulli Pass and Memorial Drive for several hours on Friday evening as police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.