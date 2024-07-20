Surfers paddle out in Wollongong in support of Palestine

A group of surfers bearing the Palestinian flag have gathered at Wollongong's Belmore Basin in solidarity and protest as Israel continues to wage war in Gaza.
The Paddle Out for Palestine is an initiative of Surfers for Palestine Australia, an Illawarra-based group of surfers and like-minded individuals who have been advocating for and raising money to support Palestinians.
One of the group's organisers, Aref Taleb, said they decided to host a paddle-out to show solidarity with Palestine, explaining that paddle-outs had a strong history of resistance and raising awareness.
He said the paddle-out offered another option for people to show their support.
"With the surfing community here there's generally a feeling of wanting to live in peace and enjoy the waves, and there's a surfing community in Gaza as well," Mr Taleb said.
About 60 people showed out for the inaugural paddle-out, including roughly 40 people who took to the water and another 20-odd who remained on the sand.
"We were stoked, especially considering the wind," Mr Taleb said of the turnout, referring to the strong winds that hit the Illawarra on Saturday.
Surfers for Palestine Australia wants an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine and the ongoing war on Gaza, and calls on Australia to cut all ties with Israel.
The paddle-out was held ahead of the weekly rally in Crown Street Mall, which has now been held for 40 consecutive weeks.
The International Court of Justice ruled on July 19 that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories was unlawful and ordered the state to "rapidly" end its presence in those territories, as well as pay reparations for the harm caused.
The court is still considering a case from South Africa that Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide, a claim that Israel denies.
Gaza's Ministry of Health says more than 38,000 people have died since Israel began its assault in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed almost 1200 people.
Mr Taleb said Surfers for Palestine Australia wanted to hold more events in future, although the form these would take was not yet decided.
