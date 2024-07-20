Brrr! IIlawarra hit with icy blast amid strong winds

If you think it's been freezing outside on Saturday afternoon, you're not too far wrong.
While the weather station at Albion Park has recorded an actual daytime low of 9.9 degrees, the apparent or 'feels like' temperature at 4pm was an eye-watering -4 degrees according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The apparent temperature takes into account factors like humidity and wind to calculate how warm - or not - it actually feels.
Brief showers passed over the Illawarra this afternoon, carried by the strong winds that have prompted the BOM to renew its severe weather warning for damaging winds.
Around this time, residents of Albion Park and Flinders reported on social media that they were seeing sleet fall.
It was comparatively steamy at Bellambi, where the weather station recorded an actual temperature of 13.1 degrees and a 'feels like' temperature of 11.3 at 4pm.
While Kiama's actual temperature fell to 11.5 degrees at 4.30pm, people would have felt much colder at 2pm, when the apparent temperature was 4.1 degrees.
The BOM warns of damaging winds averaging 60 to 70kmh with peak gusts of around 100kmh, which are expected to ease late Saturday and into Sunday.
