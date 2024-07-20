Wollongong United claims derby bragging rights against Cringila in the IPL

Wollongong United has claimed a massively important victory in the in the Illawarra Premier League, downing Cringila 2-0 in the Macedonian Derby.
Second half goals from Jordan Nikolovski and Van Elia was what separated the two sides in the end.
The win for United sees them keep pace with fellow title challengers Coniston, Wollongong Olympic, and Albion Park. Meanwhile for the Lions, they are now six points off the IPL top four.
The victory also continued an impressive winning run for United. Since their 1-0 loss to Coniston on June 9, the team has gone on a four-match winning run, which has seen them keep pace with the league leaders.
Windy weather at Macedonia Park on Saturday, July 20 made for tough conditions for the players, with any long balls anyone's guess as to where it would land. But in the end, it was United who would claim bragging rights.
Following the match, United coach Rob Jonovski said his team had to be pragmatic about their football due to the conditions.
"We didn't play our normal football, we couldn't. It was more trying to play the game in their half," Jonovski said.
"I thought Mitsuo [Yamada] in the middle of the park was outstanding, as was Jordan [Nikolovski] and Van Elia. They deserve it, they've been good all year. But it doesn't matter who scores for us, it was about getting a result in these conditions.
"That's four in a row for us now. We've had to learn how to win ugly, and we've started to do that."
Cringila had the first chance of the game. The ball was whipped in from the right by Riki Koyanagi across the face, where the half volley was lashed wide by Michael Mendes.
The next opportunity was down the other end for the home side. It was great lead up play from United, and the ball was put across the face of goal, and Lions goalkeeper Nik Ristevski had to smother a Nikolovski shot.
Then 18 minutes into the contest, United goalkeeper Tom Alston was forced to react quickly to a Cringila chance. Lions skipper Peter Simonoski played in Mendes in behind, and Alston was quickest to react, saving Mendes' effort in the process.
United then forced Ristevski into action. Some intricate work up front which saw the ball fall at the feet of Jayden Makowski, who shot straight at the Lions goalkeeper.
Both teams would have felt in the opening half that they deserved to be in front. Despite this, the score remained deadlocked going into half time.
Jonovski's team took the lead just six minutes after the restart, and it was Nikolovski who was the goalscorer. A set piece was put into the box, and Ristevski saved Evan Ball's original shot, but could do nothing about Nikolovski's follow up as the no.10 made it 1-0 United.
The Lions looked to hit back, but couldn't create anything meaningful straight after United's opener.
The next big chance fell in the final 10 minutes - to United - when substitute Klime Sekutkoski made a darting run from the wing to inside the box, but put his left-footed shot just wide.
Just as the clock ticked over into 90 minutes, Van Elia would grab the vital second goal which put the icing on the cake to make it 2-0, and in the end, United held on for a crucial three points.
In earlier IPL results on Saturday, Olympic beat South Coast United 4-1, and Tarrawanna defeated Bulli 2-0 on the latter's return to Balls Paddock.
On Sunday, Port Kembla play Corrimal (2:30pm), APWE take on Shellharbour (3pm), and Coniston travel to play Helensburgh (3pm).
