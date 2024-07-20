Watch as Chisholm sent off as Thirroul and Wests share points in tough draw

Thirroul and Wests had to settle for a point each after playing out a hard-fought 10-all draw at a cold and blustery Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday.
But all the talk after the heavyweight Illawarra Rugby League clash was the incident which led to Devils half-back Dane Chisholm being sent-off in the 74th minute of play.
The referee could be heard saying "You called me a cheat, I have no option', moments before giving Chisholm his marching orders.
The call came moments after it looked like Wests had gone on to score a try to break the 10-all deadlock only for the referee to call it back for an earlier forward pass.
Chisholm and his teammates took exception to this decision but the play-maker and centre Tautau Moga, who was closest to Chisholm and the referee, told Wests coach Peter McLeod immediately after the game that Chisholm did not call the referee a cheat.
"I don't know what he was supposed to have said but Dane said he wasn't talking to the referee at any time," McLeod said.
"Tautau was standing next to him saying the same thing, so I don't know but my player says he didn't say anything."
Speaking of Moga, it was the powerful centre who gave Wests a 4-0 lead in the 10th minute after intercepting a Jarrod Boyle pass and running almost the length of the field to score despite the best efforts of Butchers prop Kristian Williams.
The visitors extended their lead to 10 after Chisholm converted hooker Joseph Dickson's try right under the posts in the 28th minute.
The Devils looked on track to head to the halftime break leading 10-0 only for Butchers five-eighth Boyle to put in a sumptuous cross-field kick which fell in the lap of centre Jye Patterson to dive over for a try a minute before the break.
Boyle was at it again midway through the second half, this time throwing a delightful pass for Toby Huxley to score in the 64th minute. Josh Martin converted the try to level proceedings at 10-all.
McLeod was relatively pleased with how his team played in difficult conditions, which included strong winds and periods of rain.
"I thought we started really well," the Devils coach said.
"And we had some chances in the second half that we needed to be better at and execute it better but the longer you keep them in the game, they'll hang around and they got that try at the end that levelled it up.
"The effort was there and it was a pretty good performance to come out here and do that......but a draw is a draw."
Its the second week in a row that Wests finished the game with at least a player down.
"It would have been nice at the end to have all players on but it wasn't to be. Last week we finished with 11," McLeod said.
"We spoke about [our discipline] this week, and I thought we improved our discipline.....I'm not here to bag referees, I don't know what to say about that."
As the visitors had led for most of the game, McLeod felt his team dropped a valuable competition point.
"I thought our forwards went really well," he said.
"I thought we were good across the park, just probably a few critical errors at the end there and a few calls that didn't go our way. That put a lot of pressure on us and we had to do a lot of defence on our try line at the back of the first half and the back end of the second half.
"We just weren't good enough at the end to hold on for the win."
His Thirroul counterpart Jarrod Costello on the otherhand was happy to come away with a draw, especially after the Butchers first-half showing.
"If you had asked me in the first half, I would have said it was a point gained. I thought in the second half we were much better and it was probably a point lost," Costello said.
"But the conditions were really tough for both teams.
"It was hard to move the ball as it was really windy and then with the rain...... so look a draw, I think at the end of the day, we will have to live with it.
"Both teams went hard at each other through the middle and Wests are a big powerful, strong team.
"It's just one of those days where you walk away and sort of think what could have been potentially.
"But obviously we wanted to win and we had chances to win there late but we couldn't ice it.
"It would have been good to win for our 'Old Boys' but it wasn't to be."
In the other round 12 fixtures on Saturday, Collegians beat Dapto 24-12 and De La Salle downed Corrimal Cougars 26-12.
