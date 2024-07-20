Dark day for Vikings as Campbelltown hammer Illawarra rugby strugglers

The Wollongong Vikings need to be commended for the steps they've taken on and off the field this Illawarra District Rugby Union season.
But Illawarra rugby's oldest club suffered perhaps its darkest day on Saturday when beaten 111-0 by Campbelltown Harlequins.
The Harlequins posted 19 unanswered tries at Campbelltown Rugby Park.
Joseph Mar contributed 39 points himself after crossing for three tries and kicking eight goals.
Aidan Tuilaepa bagged four tries in the romp, while there were doubles for Alefelio Moata'ane, Tifa Luta, Sauaso Iopa and Anthony Tyrell.
Zachary Tuala, Alex Sherwin, Tim Lilomaiava and Sairusi Ratulailai also scored a try each.
Meantime the Shamrocks also kept their opponents scoreless at Ocean Park on Saturday, downing Tech Waratahs 36-0.
The Woonona-based outfit crossed for six tries, two of which were scored by Benjamin Stewart.
Griffin Kauffman, Campbell de Montemas, Tyreece George and Heath Robinson also found the tryline for Shamrocks, with Ryan Schoupp kicking three conversions.
In the other round 14 stoush on Saturday, back-to-back premiers Shoalhaven downed Bowral 51-10 at Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
Shoals scored nine tries to the Blacks two, with doubles to Steven Brandon and Corey Wydall.
Duncan Maddinson, George Miller, Angus Templeton, Harri Hibbs and Mark Brandon also bagged a five-pointer each, while Keiran Brandon kicked three goals as Shoalhaven recorded a 33rd straight victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.