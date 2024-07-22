A joyful gathering keeps the fires burning at Sandon Point

A local Aboriginal group kept the NAIDOC celebrations going at the weekend with a gathering on sacred grounds at Sandon Point.
The joyous event on Saturday, July 21 - which included a smoking ceremony, traditional dancing, live music, stories and a BBQ - was organised by Uncle Peter Button and the Kuradji team.
It was the first community gathering to take place at Sandon Point (Kuradji) since January 26 this year, when the group marked "Survival Day".
Sandon Point is one of the few dedicated Aboriginal places in NSW, in recognition of the middens, oral and written histories and the discovery of a 6000-year-old burial at the site.
It is known as a gathering place where Aboriginal people from the north, south and west would meet for trade, ceremony and teaching.
The Kuradji team is working to "keep the fires burning" at the site by holding education days for local school groups and three gatherings a year for the community.
In July, the group set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs involved with running these events.
"Our team have been personally funding, also with the help of the wonderful Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council, all of the events in the last four years," the fundraiser said.
"All of these events cost money and time, we have the time but of course we need more funds to strengthen the motion of connection."
The page has reached $1150 of its goal of $5000, which will used to pay for sound equipment, marquee hire, a permanent outdoor undercover setting, performers and promotional flyers.
