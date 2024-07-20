Facing up to the loneliness enveloping Dino

Dino, as he's known, is mightily frustrated.
He lives with disability, having been diagnosed with autism as well as severe depression and anxiety.
Thing is, he wants to work. Desperately wants to work - to contribute.
Reporter Natalie Croxon spent time with Dino and autism expert Carina Beattie from the University of Wollongong.
Sadly, Dino''s predicament isn't that uncommon. Read more here.
And while the rest of us tried hard to avoid yesterday's wild wind, Agron Latifi and Jordan Warren searched out tales from the sportsfields of the Illawarra.
They'll be at it again today. Say g'day if you see them.
And stay warm!
Janine Graham, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.