Wollongong cellist releases new music five years after life-changing injury

Joel Moir's life changed in 2019 when he slipped while visiting a waterfall in North Queensland.
He "cracked" his head and was airlifted to hospital where he spent a month in intensive care.
A cellist in The String Family, a quartet of performers who toured full-time, Mr Moir was unable to walk or talk, let alone perform in front of a crowd.
"Many of my neural pathways were broken, which now wreaks havoc in every aspect of my life," he said.
"I was unable to reliably read music or play the cello for extended periods, so I knew my career as a professional performer was over."
After five years of rehabilitation, the Mangerton local decided he was ready for the challenge of re-entering the workforce.
"I was ready to move ... I've started calling it 'graduate from the early stages of recovery' and actually start to move towards meaningful employment.
"Something that was more than just learning how to improve my memory and speaking and re-learning social skills."
Enrolling in a Certificate III in Music at TAFE NSW in Wollongong which he says has given him "a new purpose and a fresh lease on life" and was able to release compositions online.
He said being able to release new music felt "amazing".
"I remember in class just thinking 'I'm just going to finish off one of the compositions that I had to do for TAFE and I'm just going to release it as an artist," Mr Moir said.
"I felt like 'You know, I could actually do something with this'.
"Opening up a new pathway in terms of something that I can pursue that is more meaningful than seeing medical practitioners and just trying to improve basic things."
Mr Moir says he appreciates the opportunity TAFE has given him and others who "don't fit the usual mould" for students.
After his accident, Mr Moir says he wasn't "quite fully aware" of the severity of the injury.
"When I first started to be more aware of how severe my injury was it began a battle between being positive and becoming pretty badly depressed," he said.
"The difference between five years ago and now is that my prospects were quite dim ... to now being part of something bigger.
"It's chalk and cheese."
