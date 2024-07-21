'He can play A-League': Hernandez draws praise from Carney after Wolves win

Wollongong Wolves attacker Sebastian Hernandez capped off a stellar period by scoring the winner against St George FC on Sunday, July 21, gaining the highest praise from coach David Carney in the process.
The no.11's goal to give his Wolves team a vital three points continued his rich vein of form, which has seen A-League clubs take notice.
Hernandez came back last week from a trial with A-League club Brisbane Roar, an environment that he belongs in, according to his coach.
Carney - a former A-League championship winner - said he believed Hernendez had the temperament to go on and play professionally.
"He can play A-League in my opinion," Carney said.
"The A-League is definitely a step up, but I think he's got all the attributes. I thought Seb was outstanding today."
The surface at Albert Butler Memorial Park left a lot to be desired on Sunday, with both sides adding plenty of long balls into their game.
Whilst Carney was happy with three more points which sees them consolidate themselves inside the finals spots, he said his boys were forced to work for it.
"The pitch is not great for both to play football. I feel sorry for both teams, it wasn't the best of games, and the pitch played a big part," he said.
"But I thought we were outstanding last week against APIA, but this time it was a grind. But that's what you need to do for these sort of games.
"I put Chris [McStay] back in midfield and put Jake [Trew] up top, just to be a bit more direct and a bit more of a presence [on this pitch]. And that worked well today.
"The boys were great as always with their work ethic and commitment and desire. At times they're really good to watch, but it was just a gutsy performance today. It was good to get the three points."
Yagoub Mustafa had the first shot on target of the game after five minutes. McStay played in a short free-kick to the no.10, who shot into the grateful arms of St George goalkeeper Mackenzie Syron.
Then just shortly after, Hernandez opened the scoring with a well-taken chance. McStay played a ball in behind - which was misjudged by the St George defence - and Hernandez finished off the chance under pressure to make it 1-0.
The visitors nearly hit back with a header via a set piece almost straight away - which was too easy from a Wolves' defensive point of view - but Vedran Janjetovic claimed the effort.
Jake Trew looked to double the advantage in the 35th minute, but Syron was able to get a strong hand to the ball - which was heading into the bottom corner.
Just as the half was coming to a close, Janjetovic's palms were strung by a Conor Quilliganx effort, but the Wolves goalkeeper held on.
With almost the last kick of the half, Wolves captain Lachlan Scott could have made it two. Hernandez made the chance happen down the right flank, he cut it back to his skipper who shot and but Syron saved his team.
The score remained 1-0 going into half time.
The Wolves had two good chances to open the second stanza. The first was a half-volley from Scott, which was held by Syron, before Harrison Buesnel headed a set piece chance wide after the St George goalkeeper had committed himself.
St George were desperate for an equaliser to aid them on their relegation battle, but couldn't amass anything of great value.
The next big chance fell to Dylan Ryan, who headed the ball via a McStay corner straight to the goalkeeper.
Syron was great value on Sunday, and he saved one of his best for a Mustafa effort. Hernandez flew past his defender on the counter, cut the ball back to Mustafa, who blasted the ball and the St George keeper pulled off a miraculous save to keep his team in it.
In the end, St George never really looked like scoring, and the Wolves held on for a vital three points as they chase finals football.
Next week, they will take on relegation-battlers Sydney FC on Friday, July 26.
