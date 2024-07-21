Illawarra Mercury
'He can play A-League': Hernandez draws praise from Carney after Wolves win

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 21 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:16pm
Wollongong Wolves attacker Sebastian Hernandez scored as the side beat St George FC 1-0 on Sunday, July 21 at Albert Butler Memorial Park. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong Wolves attacker Sebastian Hernandez scored as the side beat St George FC 1-0 on Sunday, July 21 at Albert Butler Memorial Park. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong Wolves attacker Sebastian Hernandez capped off a stellar period by scoring the winner against St George FC on Sunday, July 21, gaining the highest praise from coach David Carney in the process.

