IPL football officially back at Balls Paddock, to the delight of Bulli fans

The on-field football was secondary on Saturday, July 20 as Bulli's Illawarra Premier League sides officially returned to their spiritual home, Balls Paddock against rivals Tarrawanna.
The Blueys got up 2-0 in the first grade fixture, but the day was all about the football returning to the ground following floods destroying Balls Paddock in early April.
It was an entire community effort to get the venue up to scratch for football again. Those endless hours of shovelling mud - amongst other things - were all worth it in the end, according to Bulli FC president Dane Hamilton.
"It was good to finally get back. We've had so many away games this year," Hamilton said.
"It was just so good to walk through the gate and feel like you're at home with all the club members there. It would have been nice to get the result, but Tarra were just too good on the day.
"I think it was fitting to that we had a home game against Tarrawanna, because we've got a really strong, friendly rivalry with them. Both clubs get on really well off the field. So it was great to host them, and they came back to the RSL afterwards.
"It was a really good day."
Hamilton said that it was back to 'business as usual' for all their teams.
"The 35s played there on Friday night, and the ladies [IPL] teams are in action today (Sunday, July 21). So it's pretty much business as usual now, which is really good."
It capped of a stellar seven days for Bulli, with the first grade team claiming the 2024 Bert Bampton Cup trophy last week with a 1-0 win against Shellharbour.
The venue resonated more of a swimming pool, rather than a football pitch back on April 7 when constant rain completely smashed the area. Bulli president Dane Hamilton can be seen in the picture above assessing the damage.
A massive reason for the quick turnaround of getting the field ready again was the tireless work of the volunteers, both from Bulli and other clubs.....
During the wild scenes of the floods, 91-year-old Roy Hancox - who is a Bulli FC life member and has been involved with the club for 60 years - was one of the hundreds of people with shovels in hand scraping mud off of Balls Paddock.
On Saturday, July 20, this was Roy, hoisting the 2024 Bert Bampton Cup trophy that first grade claimed the week prior to the return to Balls Paddock.
Tarrawanna got the win against Bulli on the return to Balls Paddock, with a double from Matias Toro Suazo getting the Blueys over the line.
Bulli FC attacker Lewis Grimshaw lines up a shot against Tarrawanna on Saturday.
Matias Toro Suazo and his Tarrawanna teammates celebrate after opening the scoring on Saturday.
