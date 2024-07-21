Peak gust hit 106kmh: Illawarra SES crews flat out overnight

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe weather warning for the Illawarra region.
It says the "immediate threat of severe weather has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored".
Overnight SES crews were called out to 142 jobs in the region.
"They were pretty flat out last night, with quite a number of jobs coming in for trees down on power lines," an SES spokesperson said.
"They'll still be cleaning up residual jobs, so any trees down, people would have been waking up and finding trees and branches hanging on fences or whatever damages happened overnight.
"There'd still be crews out and about just tidying things up and making areas safe for people."
Winds reached a peak gust of 106kmh yesterday at Albion Park with wind speed in the 50 to 70kmh range for most of the day.
The wind is forecasted to be 25 to 35kmh today before decreasing to 15 to 25kmh in the afternoon in Albion Park.
The SES advises people should
