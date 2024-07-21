UOW part of $4.5 million investment to replace animals in medical research

The University of Wollongong is excited to be a part of the state's $4.5 million bid to reduce and replace animals in medical research and the role they are set to play in it.
The NSW Government announced that the sizable grant will be used to set up three pillars.
The first will accelerate research progress, which will include a competitive grant program with a focus on developing solutions to reduce animals in medical research.
The second will develop infrastructure to establish NAT-Net, a network of experts from multiple universities and research institutes, including the University of Wollongong (UOW).
And the final pillar will set up a working group to develop regulatory approaches for non-animal technologies.
Dr Malcolm France, chairperson of UOW's Animal Ethics Committee, says the grant will open up possibilities previously closed.
"It provides support to technologies that have progressed a long way in the last five years," Dr France said.
"Animals will continue to need to be used in research for the foreseeable future.
"But what this technology does is create tiny little miniature organs in a laboratory that can using human cells tell researchers an awful lot without them having to resort to using animals."
He said UOW uses a "relatively small amount" of animal research compared to other institutions, with most being involved in wildlife conservation.
"That research is mostly conducted in the field, it doesn't involve capturing animals and holding them in laboratories or anything like that."
The establishment of the NAT-Net is where Dr France says there can be a huge amount of benefit for UOW.
"I was looking the other day in a laboratory ... I saw one piece of equipment demonstrated ... which is worth about $1.5 million and that's actually coming to the end of its lifespan."
This is where the idea of a network and collaboration I think is particularly exciting.- Dr Malcolm France
"Obviously that's not the sort of thing you want to duplicate in every institution, so you would be looking to collaborate."
The equipment would not be the only thing being shared, with expertise also being part of the network.
"A lot of this equipment is so sophisticated, it takes a long time for somebody to be able to be trained to use it effectively.
"This is where the idea of a network and collaboration I think is particularly exciting."
The $4.5 million grant is "far and above" any other funding put forward before in Australia according to Dr France.
"It's a great credit to NSW to have made this commitment.
"The important message is that it really is a massive amount of money specifically targeted to reducing and replacing animals in research."
Minister for Medical Research David Harris says the network being established is the first of its kind and will "significantly enhance the state's ability to make scientific breakthroughs".
"By investing in cutting-edge, non-animal technologies, researchers may be able to better predict which therapies work in humans, accelerating discoveries that could save people's lives.
"We know that non-animal technologies in medical research are the way forward and NAT-Net will be a driving force behind these exciting Australian-first developments led by NSW."
