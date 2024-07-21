Polair joins search for missing Wollongong woman Tahneah Knight

Polair has been called in to assist with the search for a Wollongong woman who went missing early this morning.
Tahneah Knight, 26, was last seen at a home in Lake Heights at 6am on Sunday, July 21, holding car keys with a rainbow lanyard.
NSW Police officers began looking for her when she could not be located, sending a geo-targeting text just after 1pm with Ms Knight's details as part of the search.
The police helicopter could be seen searching above Hill 60 in Port Kembla, a suburb the missing woman is known to frequent.
Police and family hold "serious concerns" for Ms Knight's welfare and are appealing for public assistance to help locate her.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and green tips, and a tattoo on her right wrist.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
