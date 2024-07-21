Warner celebrates 50th game with season-defying Stingrays win over Warilla

The Stingrays of Shellharbour have kept their Group Seven rugby league semifinals hopes' alive after downing an undermanned Warilla Lake South Gorillas 38-24 at Flinders Field on Sunday.
The win came on Stingrays player/coach Tom Warner's 50th game for the club.
Warner was happy to celebrate his milestone game with a win primarily because it kept his seventh-placed side in the hunt to finish in the top five with four regular season rounds to be played.
"That's a massive win for us. Obviously not an ideal start. We had two incomplete sets in the first seven minutes and were down 10 nil.
"But credit to our boys, previous weeks we probably let that balloon out to a 20-point score line but we held together really well," Warner said.
The Stingrays started the game in the worst possible way, kicking the ball out of the field from the kick-off, which resulted in a penalty for Warilla.
The visitors wasted little time getting to work, with Tyrone Amone scoring for the Gorillas in their first set of the game.
Warilla were missing a host of stars including the suspended Guy Rosewarn and injured Justin Jones but found themselves 10-0 up after just nine minutes when Tyrone Roberts, replacing Jones at fullback, scored and captain Blair Grant duly converted the try.
But it was all the Rays after this, with the home side crossing for five unanswered tries, two to prop Liam Scott and one each to Jack Walsh-McKiernan, Jacek McLaurin and lock-forward Matt Scott, to head to the halftime break with a 28-10 lead.
The Gorillas started the second half the better and were soon only 14 points behind after winger Tray Naylor scored the first of his two tries for the game.
Naylor's second of the game came moments after he was placed on report for appearing to throw punches at Stingrays player Adam Hadaya.
A couple of minutes after this try Jacek McLaurin scored his second of the game, and his brother Hamish McLaurin duly converted the try to extend the Rays lead to 20-points.
Warner was pleased his team continued to play and backed themselves even when Warilla looked like making a comeback.
"It was positive talk throughout and it was a great reaction from us to come back and lead at halftime and then finish off the job," he said.
"They're a classy team. They got classy players.
"I thought our defence under pressure really stood up today.
"I think if we lost today, that's it, pack your bags and go on an early holiday. But we're still in the fight.
"Three games to go and we can still make semis. So we'll keep working hard, we'll keep ticking boxes just one week at a time and hope to do enough to make the semis."
Elsewhere on Sunday, Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles beat Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 34-4 and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets hammered Kiama Knights 74-12.
Round 14 kicked off on Saturday with Gerringong Lions beating Jamberoo Superoos 16-4 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
