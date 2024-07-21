Car flips in multi-vehicle crash at Dapto

Two females have walked away uninjured after their car flipped over in a multi-vehicle crash at Dapto.
The accident happened this afternoon on Bong Bong Road.
A MAZDA SUV rolled onto its roof, trapping a 22-year-old female driver and a 17-year-old female passenger for a short time on Sunday, July 21.
Police were called to the scene and were able to free them both, with neither sustaining any injuries.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A Fire Rescue NSW crew and NSW Ambulance paramedics also attended the scene.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.