'Heroic' dad and toddler die in pram train tragedy

A brave father has died trying to rescue his twin toddlers, one of whom survived, after their pram rolled onto train tracks.
Emergency services were called to Carlton Railway Station in Sydney's south at 12.25pm on Sunday following reports a pram had rolled off the platform.
A 40-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter died at the scene, NSW Police confirmed.
Her twin sister and their 39-year-old mother survived.
The man had instinctively tried to save his two children, Superintendent Paul Dunstan said.
"As they've got out of the lift, they've taken their hands off the pram for a very, very short period of time, and whether it's a gust of wind or, we're not quite sure, but it appears that the pram has instantly started to roll in the direction of the train lines.
"He's just gone into 'parent mode' and tried to save his two young daughters that have fallen onto the tracks and in doing so, it's cost him his life, but it's an incredibly brave and heroic act by the dad," he said.
CCTV footage has been reviewed as police investigate, with the speed of the train also to be determined.
It was not due to stop at the station, Supt Dunstan said.
Premier Chris Minns said the father died in an extraordinary and instinctive act of bravery.
"That's not going to bring him or his little daughter back, but it shouldn't go unremarked upon," Mr Minns said.
"In the face of a terrible, terrible accident, he gave his own life to try and save his children."
