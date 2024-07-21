Offshore wind farms: Were Illawarra voices heard?

Where do we really stand on offshore wind farms?
An exclusive survey by ACM, publisher of this masthead, reveals widespread support for a transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources in regional communities.
Respondents are widely in favour of offshore wind farms and solar, but do not want investment in nuclear energy.
But what about in the Illawarra, a region that responded to the government's consultation process into offshore wind with a massive 14,200 submissions?
Ben Langford looks at how that number has been used as ammunition by both boosters and opponents.
Elsewhere, Joel Ehsman reports on the role UOW will play in the state government's $4.5 million bid to reduce and replace animals in medical research.
And we have a great read by Angela Thompson on a Coledale restaurant's stunning makeover as the operators set their sights on a move into destination dining.
