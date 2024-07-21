Missing teenager Kalarni Shaw, 15, last seen in North Wollongong

Serious concerns are held for missing teenager Kalarni Shaw who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
The disappearance of the 15-year-old is out of character, police say, and they've called for help to find him.
Kalarni was last seen at a unit on Park Street at North Wollongong about 5.30pm on Saturday, July 20.
"When he failed to return home and could not be located on contacted, officers attached to Wollongong Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police and family members hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character."
Officers say Kalarni is of Caucasian appearance with a medium build, about 182 centimetres tall, with light brown curly hair and blue coloured eyes.
It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
The missing teen is known to frequent the Camden, Campbelltown, Bargo and Wollongong areas. He may also be travelling on the rail network.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Wollongong police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for at least 14 long-term missing people who were last seen in the Illawarra, the youngest, Cheryl Grimmer, was just three years old when she went missing.
In May this year, officers revealed details of a Holden Kingswood sedan that could hold clues into the disappearance of Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry who was last seen in December 1993.
