More trees sprayed, cleared to make way for major Mount Ousley Interchange work

Construction teams have started cordoning off large areas of Mount Ousley trees and vegetation as they prepare for major work on the massive new interchange to begin.
Preparation work on the $390 million project has been going since earlier this year, when Fulton Hogan was awarded the tender to design and build the interchange.
When finished, it will create a separate southbound lane for trucks as well as an overpass linking into a new northern entrance to the University of Wollongong.
It will also see an end to vehicles having to turn right across three lanes of oncoming traffic to go north from Mount Ousley Road.
This is the second round of vegetation clearing, which is required to make a work area and allow space for the new sections of road, with earlier tree clearing work beginning in February.
Workers have been installing flagging and started removing vegetation to make way for the work area between Dumfries Avenue and the M1 Motorway, with the Mount Ousley street now having a clearer view of the expressway.
Workers appear to have poisoned low-lying bushes along the road and have put up barrier fences.
According to a pamphlet delivered to residents, they will be doing survey work and using a vacuum truck to locate services during July.
Residents have been advised that traffic controls will be in place, with the work to take place Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm.
With several hectares of land needing to be cleared, vegetation clearing will make some parts of the surrounding suburbs, Mount Ousley and Keiraville, look very different once the project is complete.
Transport for NSW has previously warned that "extensive clearing of vegetation around the motorway and some adjoining streets will be necessary to build this significant infrastructure project".
According to the project's Review of Environmental Factors, more than seven hectares of native vegetation, five hectares of roadside and urban plantings and one hectare of weed-dominated vegetation need to be cleared.
Eventually, some of this will be replaced with landscaped plantings - but residents can expect significant visual changes to exist for up to a decade after construction finishes, the REF says, as the plants and trees will take time to regrow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.