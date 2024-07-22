Steelers secure another big Harvey Norman scalp with victory over Eels

The Illawarra Steelers held off a fast-finishing Parramatta Eels to record their second straight home victory at Collegians Sporting Complex on Sunday.
The Steelers got off to a flyer in their round three Harvey Norman Women's Premiership fixture, racing out to a 28-10 halftime advantage.
But the Eels got to within as close as four-points late in the second half before the Steelers scored two late tries of their own to run out 42-24 winners.
It was the Steelers second straight win at home, having downed the Wests Tigers 50-6 in round two after starting their HNWP campaign with a tough 8-4 loss away to Mounties.
Steelers coach Jamie Szczerbanik was for the most part pleased with his team's showing against the Eels.
"We spoke about it at half time.........having the game in our hands and still having 35 minutes to go," he said.
"We wanted to go out and play a full 70 minutes of football but it didn't quite happen that way.
"They ended up having a player sent off for the remainder of the game there in the second half and I think we just might have got a little bit complacent there.
"It got to a point where it was a little bit too close for comfort but the girls rallied together to get the job done, which was especially pleasing."
Szczerbanik added he had found a lot of positives from his team in the first three games of the season.
"All three games there's been so many positives come out of each and every one of them," he said.
"The good thing is we're still building and there's parts of the game that are improving and that's exciting because we will improve every week.
"Hopefully we put the perfect game together when it matters most."
Maria Paseka got the Steelers off to a flyer when she scored and Olivia Vale converted the try to see the home side lead 6-0 after just seven minutes.
But within the space of just over five minutes, it was the Eels who led 10-6 on the back of two tries to gun Tafao Asaua.
That lead though was short-lived as Paseka hit back with her second four-pointer of the game before tries to Vale, Koffi Brookfield and Shae Muhleisen saw the Steelers head to halftime with a 28-10 lead.
Parramatta though then made all the running to start the second half with tries to Aaliyah Haumono, Asaua and Debbie Doueihi seeing the Eels trailing only 28-24 with 15 minutes still left to play.
Fortunately for the home side they composed themselves and secured the win for the Steelers with tries to Trinity Tauaneai in the 63rd minute and Mia-Rose Walsh in the 69th minute.
Vale played well to contribute 12 points courtesy of a try and four goals, but left her team a player down for 10 minutes when she was sin-binned in the 53rd minute.
The Steelers travel to play Cronulla Sharks next Sunday.
"From what I see they're going to be a fairly young side like we are. Who they end up sending back to the NRLW side is yet to be seen.
"That's like every team, it's a week to week prospect there,' Szczerbanik said.
"So all we can do is do the video on who has been playing and prepare the best we can but as always we will put most of our focus on us."
