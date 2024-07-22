Lord mayoral 'longshot' running for top job again

Andrew Anthony considers himself "a longshot" to become Wollongong Lord Mayor at the September council elections, but it hasn't stopped him from putting his hand up.
The independent candidate, who served on the council that was ousted following the ICAC revelations, is also running for a councillor slot in Ward 2.
"I realise that I'm a long shot for getting elected as mayor, but I would hope that I could still possibly get elected as a councillor," Mr Anthony said.
"I enjoyed my time serving on council and I think that even if I miss out on being elected [as Lord Mayor] I still probably indirectly contribute, by standing up for the policies and views that I represent.
"I'm hoping that then I'm still having an influence on decisions that council makes even if I miss out on getting elected. I think by putting my views out there at election time when I'm campaigning, some of those views have been taken up by the council."
With Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery opting not to run, that opens the way for Labor candidate Tania Brown and what Mr Anthony feared could see that party hold a majority on council.
For him that could "stifle debate" and see Labor councillors not stand up to the state government, citing concerns over development changes made by Planning Minister Paul Scully.
"The council benefits from a diversity of opinions, and I believe I can bring a fresh perspective," Mr Anthony said.
"It is concerning to think that Wollongong Council could return to the days when it was dominated by one party."
Mr Anthony also objected to changes to the planning rules that allow developers to add extra floors onto a building as long they provided some affordable housing.
"I believe in having a a defined set of rules for that, to protect the character and feel of an area, not just to have the developers being able to go to the state government to override the local council's decisions," Mr Anthony said.
Mr Anthony acknowledged running as an independent, with the small budget and reliance on volunteers that brings, did put him at a disadvantage. But he hoped the voters will educate themselves on who is running.
"I think a lot of people just blindly vote for a major party, and it's sad that people don't take the time and effort to find out who else is standing," he said.
"And it's hard as an independent councillor - or even or for a minor party - to get your name out there."
