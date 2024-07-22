Young Mr Crown bartender stabbed in the back during terrifying knifepoint robbery

During a quiet Monday night shift, an unsuspecting Wollongong CBD bartender poured a patron a beer. Just an hour later, she was rushed to hospital after he stabbed her in the back.
The 20-year-old woman was working in the gaming room and main bars of Mr Crown on December 18, 2023, alongside her 22-year-old male colleague who was initially upstairs but came downstairs to assist.
At around 8.45pm, Daniel Lambert walked through the doors and asked for a schooner of VB which he took into another part of the venue, according to tendered court documents.
The 38-year-old man returned to the bar with a 30-centimetre long knife. The young bartender backed away towards her colleague as Lambert raised the weapon above his head and started swinging.
"Give me all the money before I stab you," Lambert said, before he started counting down from 10.
The bartenders scrambled to open the till, with the man trying to enter a code to unlock it.
"I can do it, I can do it," the woman said, with her back slightly towards Lambert. As the till sprung open, Lambert struck her with the knife using an overhanded chopping swing.
The victim screamed as felt something hit her back on the left shoulder blade and spine area.
"It's only a scratch, toughen up," Lambert told the woman, who had suffered a 10-centimetre laceration which penetrated her skin and into the muscle tissue.
The male bartender grabbed a glass bottle as Lambert cleaned out the cash from the till.
The colleague also closed the entrance doors after Lambert fled and applied pressure to the woman's back, calling triple-0 to the scene.
The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she underwent surgery to repair damage to her back, involving several sutures to close the wound.
Lambert was arrested at his Market Street unit the following day.
He dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody last week, where defence lawyer Matt Kwan confirmed his client's guilty plea to robbery while armed with an offensive weapon causing wounding or grievous bodily harm.
The offender will receive his date for sentence in August.
