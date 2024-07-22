Illawarra Mercury
Homes without power two days after destructive winds smashed Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 22 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:47am
Wild and destructive winds brought down trees onto power lines and homes across the Illawarra on July 20 and 21. Pictures by SES Kiama (main), Endeavour Energy
Wild and destructive winds brought down trees onto power lines and homes across the Illawarra on July 20 and 21. Pictures by SES Kiama (main), Endeavour Energy

More than 120 properties are still without power two days after destructive winds smashed the Illawarra.

