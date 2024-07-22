Homes without power two days after destructive winds smashed Illawarra

More than 120 properties are still without power two days after destructive winds smashed the Illawarra.
A severe weather warning was issued on Friday, July 19, and the wild weather began on Saturday with winds gusts peaking at 106km/h at about 10pm in Albion Park and Kiama.
Trees were brought smashing down onto homes, streets and power lines, with SES volunteers called to hundreds of emergency jobs across the region.
At the peak of the severe weather, more than 25,000 properties were left without power on Saturday night as the mercury plunged to a chilly 'feels like' temperature of -0.9 degrees in Albion Park.
Click on the photo to see more pictures
As of 11am on Monday 128 properties, many of them isolated areas, were still without power.
Avondale is currently the hardest hit with 50 homes in the dark, including in Mountain View Terrace (20), Parkland Avenue (15), South Avondale Road (10), Bracken Lane (4) and Avondale Road (1).
There's 22 properties without power in Albion Park (Calderwood Road and Oneils Road), 13 outages along Marshall Mount Road, and 16 in Jamberoo (Minnamurra Lane).
There are smaller outages in Kiama, Curramore, Shellharbour, Croom, Calderwood, Dapto, Koonawarra, Cordeaux, Kembla Heights and Gwynneville.
"The good news is we've restored power across all supply to the Illawarra, but we might have individual properties without power," Endeavour Energy spokeswoman Kate McCue said.
Temporary repair measures are being put in place to restore power as quickly as possible. Ms McCue said more permanent repairs will be conducted this week and these are not expected to cause any more power outages.
Endeavour Energy's website said power will be restored to the remainder of properties in the Illawarra by 6pm on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.