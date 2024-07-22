Kiama Labor councillors look to stay on the job

Kiama's two Labor councillors are running for re-election in September.
Councillors Imogen Draisma and Stuart Larkins will both look to retain their positions as part of a Labor ticket that also includes Lucy Abood, Harry Ledger and Clare McInerney.
No mayoral candidate was named as Kiama Council still operates under a system where the councillors elect the mayor.
A referendum will be held as part of the September election to see if the community wants to directly elect the mayor.
Cr Draisma said the new council would need to continue on the path of ensuring financial stability that began with the last term.
"Within the next term of council we will still have the Performance Improvement Order for two years," Cr Draisma.
"During our term, Cr Larkins and I pushed hard for transparency and financial accountability as we believe the leaders of our community should be trustworthy, open and honest with constituents.
"I am seeking re-election, along with Cr Larkins, as we believe there needs to be a mixture of returning and new councillors to ensure local decision making stays in local hands and that our council remains a non-amalgamated entity."
Of the remaining candidates on the ticket, Ms Abood has a town planning background, Mr Ledger is a 19-year-old studying Law, Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the University of NSW and Ms McInerney is a retired high school teacher and deputy principal.
