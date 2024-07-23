Albion Park couple's life shattered by devastating diagnosis

Grant started working more overtime at the railways and Cherie took a second job as a waitress after interest rates spiked for the sixth time in 18 months.
Their extra work hours took them away from each other, until they became like ships passing in the night.
But it had taken everything to save the deposit on their Albion Park home - they couldn't lose it now, they reasoned.
There would be time, later, to see more of one another. There would be time to live like they wanted.
But now, all of a sudden, time is running out.
The McMahons have been forced to put their busy lives on hold and now spend 12 hours a day together in the sobering confines of Wollongong Hospital.
Everything changed on Wednesday, July 3, when Grant - suffering from constant headaches and recurrent vomiting - asked his wife to take him to the emergency ward.
"He said to me - and this is a guy that never goes to the doctor's, never been really sick - 'I think we need to go to hospital'," 48-year-old Cherie said.
A scan revealed a massive tumour in Grant's brain, while the subsequent 15-hour operation to remove the mass on July 10 delivered more harrowing news.
While Grant's surgeon, Dr Simon Haron, and his team were able to remove the large tumour, they discovered it was glioblastoma, a rare, incurable cancer that would likely return faster and more aggressively.
They estimated he had just 15 months to live.
The size of the tumour had also led to severe post-operative complications, with 39-year-old Grant losing his sight, speech and mobility in the right side of his body.
Cherie says he is scared, frustrated and concerned about the impact his diagnosis is having on his partner of 11 years and his 22-year-old stepson, Jack, as well as his mum, Margo, and three siblings, Melinda, Julie and Matt, in the wake of his father's death in November last year.
He desperately wants to go home, but a rehab specialist informed him it could be another six months before he regains full sight and mobility.
A discharge date is out of reach for now and Cherie says every day has felt like a nightmare she can't wake up from.
"In three weeks our life has gone from being happy, and finally getting our own home which we fought really hard to get, and now we're given 15 months," she said.
"I regret working so hard, If I'd known I would have spent more time with him, materialistic things don't matter, you know.
"The night I found out, I cried and cried and cried until there was no tears left.
"I just felt like everything was never going to be okay ever again.
"And then I went, 'you know what, Cherie? Take two Panadols, snap out of this. You're going to need to be there for him'.
"I just feel like if I start crying again, I'm not going to be able to stop."
Sitting by her terminally ill husband's side in hospital on Monday, Cherie called Grant's bank in order to become a joint account holder so she could pay some of the bills he usually takes care of.
But when Grant could only remember three out of four security questions, the bank representative suggested he visit his nearest branch.
"They said he has to come in and I'm trying to explain to them he's stuck in hospital," Cherie said.
"He's about to start chemo and radiotherapy and Grant got upset because he couldn't tell them what his last transaction was."
Once again, money is threatening to keep the couple apart as Cherie stresses over upcoming mortgage repayments.
Grant used up all his compassionate leave when his father succumbed to cancer late last year and Cherie is due to start leave without pay unless she returns to work this week.
"But I just want to be with him at the hospital - our time is now so short, I want to spend every second with him," she said.
"He's also had two falls and gets really emotional, and the nurses are absolutely phenomenal but so stretched, they can't be there all the time."
To help ease her mortgage stress, friends have set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $50,000.
In six days the page has raised $4795, which Cherie says she is incredibly grateful for.
"We have the best family and friends that you could ever imagine and that doesn't make it go away, but it makes it a little bit easier," she said.
As the competing pressures bear down on her, Cherie has tried to channel some of the inner calm her husband displayed throughout their relationship.
"He would always say 'she'll be right'," Cherie said.
"And whenever I got stressed, he would always hug me and say, 'don't worry, darling, I got you. I got you'."
To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.
