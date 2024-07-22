'That's the end goal': Kiama Power star Dakota Mason chasing her AFLW dream

Dakota Mason is loving being back home playing for her beloved Kiama Power but the rising star still has aspirations to play in the AFLW.
Injuries have hampered the 20-year-old's progress in recent years but the highly touted midfield/forward continues to be on the AFLW draft radar for a number of clubs.
Mason only returned to play for the Power last month after spending the past two seasons with the Southern Saints in the Victorian Football League (VFL).
This stint followed her success with the Sydney Swans Academy and Allies Under 18s.
"The end goal is definitely to play for an AFLW team," Mason told the Mercury.
"I'm training with the Giants AFLW team at the moment, so I will see how that goes.
"My preference obviously would be to join a club closer to home but at the end of the day I just want to play at the highest level of footy that I can, so if that means having to go back to Victoria or interstate, I'm happy to do that."
In the meantime Mason is loving playing her part in trying to help the Power win some games in the AFL South Coast women's premier league competition.
She joined her hometown club in 2018 when she was just 14-years-old.
"I was originally looking to play rugby seven's but a family friend [Will Prosser] encouraged me to give AFL a go," Mason said.
"I went to training that afternoon and loved it. I played that weekend and haven't looked back since.
"I actually played my first season with the boys before playing in a girl-only team the following year."
Mason's talent shone bright though and she soon went to Sydney to play two seasons with Southern Power.
In November of 2022 she moved to Melbourne to play in the VFL for the Southern Saints.
"I did a pre-season but coming into round one I actually did my ACL and had to move back home and have surgery," she said.
"Fortunately I recovered well and went back down to Melbourne in January this year and managed to play half a season. I only got cleared to return then but it was enjoyable.
"Being in Melbourne was a great experience. It was awesome to learn from all the great coaches and experienced players down there."
Mason though now is loving being back home in Kiama and playing for the Power.
"I love being back home with the girls. Kiama Power is definitely a home for me. That's where my journey started and it's probably where I will always go back to.
"The club culture there is second to none. It's amazing," she said.
Mason and her Power teammates take on Wollongong Bulldogs at Bonaira Oval on Saturday, July 27 from 10.35am.
Meantime the men's Kiama Power will play a round five catch-up game against the Wollongong Bulldogs at Bonaira Oval this Wednesday night from 6.30pm.
Kiama will be back in action on Saturday against the Northern Districts Tigers at Hollymount Park from 2.10pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.