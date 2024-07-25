Why this West Wollongong apartment sold for just $149K

An out-of-area investor has snapped up a studio apartment for less than $150,000 - which is significantly cheaper than previous listings in the same complex.
The one-bedroom apartment is located at 36/1-5 Mount Keira Road, West Wollongong.
The property recently sold for $149,000.
According to the marketing, this 20 square metre studio offers a "cosy living space with a stunning view, modern kitchenette, and well-appointed bathroom". It's currently leased for $270 per week.
CoreLogic records show it sold after 28 days on the market.
UFC fighter and former world champion Alexander Volkanovski has snapped up an eye-catching, multi-million dollar home in the Illawarra.
The sportsman recently purchased a 12-bedroom, 50-acre property.
The selling agent from Ray White declined to comment on the identity of the buyer, or the final sale price.
However, it is understood Volkanovski was the buyer, and the property sold for around its advertised price guide of $4.5 million.
Meanwhile, a developer willing to play the waiting game with a Coniston property could potentially cash in on proposed planning changes.
The property has been in the same family for more than 100 years.
There's a three-bedroom home sitting on the 881 square metre block, which currently has medium density residential zoning.
However, there may be changes on the way that would impact the site.
A property which has been retained for a lengthy period has changed hands.
Developers have walked away empty-handed after being edged out for a Thirroul property at auction.
Instead, the successful buyer's strategy to not enter the fray until late in the game ultimately paid off.
The property, located at 10 Bath Street, Thirroul sold for $2.625 million.
In other auction news, a lifestyle property near Gerringong has fetched an eye-watering $9.5 million under the hammer.
It was a case of patience paying off for the new owners, who had been searching for a property in the area for some time.
The 40 hectares of land known as 'Meerblick' in Rose Valley, features rainforest, a creek and waterfall.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
