Illawarra cop turns to jam sandwiches to get him through seven marathons

Need to run a marathon or two? Then jam sandwiches and eating like a horse are absolutely vital, according to Jason Quigley.
It's a brave person who signs up to run one marathon, let alone seven marathons in seven days in seven different Australian states, but this Illawarra cop did exactly that.
By day Detective Quigley investigates horrible cases of child abuse, often child sexual abuse, in the Illawarra and in the wee hours of the morning he runs.
About a year ago he discovered running, not only does running in the pre-dawn quiet at 3am give him time to think about how to solve crimes, it helps him train for the Bravehearts 777 Marathon.
The seven marathons took place during the first seven days of this month, that's 42.195 kilometres a day, or 295km across the week.
The police officer is no stranger to tough things, and when he got a virus days out from the first event, the Perth marathon, he dosed up on antivirals and took the flight to Western Australia to take part.
When the 43-year-old started the Melbourne marathon on day three, the city was having its coldest day of the year so far, he was tired, his body was tight and it was getting tough. But, he got through it.
"It was probably the hardest, it was almost like once you got through day three the body got used to it in a strange way," Det Quigley said.
By day five, the Sydney marathon, he was having an issue with his ITB (iliotibial band) in his knee.
"It was a wet morning, I guess you're five days in and I just was a bit mentally off that day ... it took me 21Ks to warm into it," he laughed.
"Once I got going it was good, but Sydney was the mental toughness day."
By day seven he was running the Gold Coast marathon where he clocked his fastest time - three hours, 30 minutes and 32 seconds.
"I actually did them all in under four hours," he said.
Despite all the running, he only managed to lose one kilogram.
"I ate like an absolute horse because the advice that I got from the medic on day one was due to the viral infection I had, and the viral antibiotics, that I have to eat as much food as I can because I'll be depleted," he said.
"So I was basically told when you see food, eat it and I did that. Jam sandwiches, game changer. I normally don't even eat bread and I thought I'll give this a go and I'll tell you what they made a massive difference."
A week on from the seven marathons and his feet were still covered in blisters and he'll probably lose three or four toenails, that aside, he's already planned his next marathon and is going to take part in Braveheart 777 Marathon again in 2025.
Despite how tough it was, he was never going to give up. Not only was he running for the child victims of abuse, he also has 24,000 reasons to keep going. After all, that was how much he'd raised through his fundraising page thanks to overwhelming support from the Illawarra community.
He also drew inspiration from the people he was running with, some of which were victims of abuse.
"I'm a police officer and I think it's heinous what these offenders do," he said.
