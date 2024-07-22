Three Wollongong sites in govt social housing trial

Three social housing sites in Wollongong will get pre-built modular houses as part of a state government trial.
The homes - with one bedroom and a study - will be similar to a granny flat and built on existing social housing properties in Woonona, Berkeley and Fairy Meadow.
As the locations feature a property where people are already living, the government stated privacy concerns stopped them from further specifying the locations.
Similar homes will be set up on four sites in Lake Macquarie in the $10 million trial.
"These initial sites are a crucial first step towards revolutionising public housing delivery and we anticipate this demonstration project will pave the way for more of these innovative homes to be rolled out in the future," Housing Minister Rose Jackson said.
"Amid a severe housing crisis, we need to look at every option we must get a roof over people's heads sooner.
"Leveraging modern construction methods will help us provide sustainable, quality housing faster for the people that need it most.
"We know people don't have time to wait and while we get on with the job of building 8400 new public homes announced in the recent budget, we will continue to leverage every opportunity we have."
The government said the benefits of the modular housing approach included the reduced construction time to deliver new homes, design flexibility and reducing impact and disruption for neighbours and the community.
The trial is part of the Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) program, though there were some regulatory issues to work through before modular housing can be rolled out widely.
"Homes NSW is currently working with industry on the use of architecturally designed MMC permanent homes that are compliant with the National Construction Code and Building Sustainability Index (BASIX)," a government spokesperson said.
"Our focus is to deliver good quality homes that are fit for purpose and well designed.
"This is why we are working with industry experts, suppliers, peak bodies, architects, tenants, and community representatives to shape our final designs, raise standards, and deliver quality accessible products on an ongoing basis."
