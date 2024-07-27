Vale Margaret Tougher, Wollongong schoolgirl with the blow-away hat

When Fairy Meadow man Trevor Tougher was on his deathbed in late 2020, he made his son, Glenn, promise to call the newspaper when their respective wife and mother, Margaret Tougher, finally died.
And this week, the younger man made good on his dad's death bed wish, calling in to the Mercury as his mum's long life of service to the community came to an end.
Dying on July 23, days shy of 85, Ms Tougher - then Margaret Buttel - was 15 when she first made the paper.
In February 1954, she was the captain of Wollongong High School, chosen to make a presentation during Queen Elizabeth's first visit to the city.
Amid a huge crowd on February 11, she was captured by the press with her hat blowing off as she stepped up to begin her speech at Wollongong Showground.
With the mishap memorialised forever, she told the Mercury in 2012 that people still identified her as "the girl who lost her hat".
However she said the episode had been secondary to the excitement of meeting the monarch.
"The hat didn't really worry me, to be quite truthful. I was too concentrated on everything else," she said then.
Her son, Glenn, said his mum - who he described as "an absolute lady of grace" - had maintained her composure throughout the speech and had always looked back on the experience of meeting the Queen with a great thrill.
In 2014, when a film of the royal visit was digitised by the University of Wollongong, she said: "It was the first time a ruling monarch had visited Australia and to be asked to deliver a speech on such a special occasion was the most exciting thing to happen to me."
Over the past three years, Mrs Tougher was in care in a dementia ward at IRT Tarrawanna, where she had framed pictures of her meeting with the Queen on the wall.
"Before she lost the ability to have a conversation, I used to say to them that you only have to mention that and she'll be able to remember and she'll be able to have a conversation with you," Glenn said.
"It stuck with her like a tattoo that couldn't be removed."
Glenn said the royal encounter set in motion a life of community service.
From her schoolgirl days, she went on to meet husband Trevor in the hallways of the steelworks where they both worked, with Mr Tougher spotting her among the thousands who worked there in the middle of last century.
"Dad did the payroll, and he was the sort of bloke who would open the door for any lady that was coming through," Glenn said.
"But with mum, he'd spotted her and opened the door for her so many times and their eyes met and they said, 'well, how about we go out'."
Glenn said Margaret remained in Trevor's thoughts until his dying breath.
"One of the last things he said to me, he said when your mum, when your mum goes, ring, ring the Mercury," he said.
"So I'm doing that."
Together the Toughers remained involved in church, youth groups and eventually, after leaving the steelworks, bought Towradgi Preschool together, where Mrs Tougher worked as a child carer for many years.
She also volunteered at the Corrimal church op shop, played bowls and remained an active part of the community through things like View Club.
"At one stage, dad was the president of the men's bowling club at Fairy Meadow and mum was the president of the ladies'," Glenn said.
"They used to love travelling around to all sorts of places to play bowls."
She loved all sports, but especially Rugby League, which Glenn played professionally in the 1980s, and was a life-long supporter of the Dragons.
Glenn said he would remember his mum most for her grace and kindness.
"She was an absolute lady of grace, and the last words she could say were always 'I thank you very much' or 'I value you'," he said.
"No matter how tough it was getting for her at the nursing home, she'd thank everybody for what they did and she was just an absolute lady."
Mrs Tougher is survived by her three children, Glenn, Scott and Gail, and many grandchildren, who said they would be forever grateful for the care of the staff at IRT Tarrawanna's Lyrebird Ward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.