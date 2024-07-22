Illawarra Mercury
Cop's anxious wait for test results after 'distressing' Crown St servo arrest

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 22 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 5:13pm
Tia Hammond (inset) allegedly stole Krispy Kreme donuts from the Crown Street 7 Eleven store on July 21. Pictures from file, Facebook
A female police officer is facing an anxious wait for test results after a woman allegedly spat in her eye during her arrest for stealing Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

