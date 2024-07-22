Cop's anxious wait for test results after 'distressing' Crown St servo arrest

A female police officer is facing an anxious wait for test results after a woman allegedly spat in her eye during her arrest for stealing Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
"Having spit in her eye will cause ongoing mental anguish and distress," tendered police documents state.
"...not only for Constable [Redacted], but for her partner and immediate family members throughout the three month period whilst awaiting a blood test confirming whether she has an infectious disease."
Tia Hammond, 26, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday, July 22 following the alleged attack, and is yet to enter pleas to five charges.
Police will allege CCTV footage captured Hammond picking a coffee cup up inside 7-Eleven on Crown Street about 7.30am on Sunday.
Hammond allegedly lobbed the cup at a staff member's face after they said to her, "I hope you have money and are going to pay for that".
The staff member called police as Hammond allegedly kicked off, yelling and throwing items around the store.
She then allegedly picked up two boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and left without paying.
Police allege they found Hammond wearing animal print track pants and a dressing gown while holding the treats on Denison Street shortly after.
She allegedly became aggressive towards officers and threw one box of doughnuts onto the road, while she ate doughnuts from the other box.
Hammond allegedly resisted after being told she was under arrest, yelling at police and waving her arms, later rolling around on the ground while restrained.
As officers walked her towards a caged police vehicle, Hammond spat at a constable which hit her in the eye and on the cheek.
The officer had her blood taken for a mandatory test for infectious diseases.
Officers also allegedly found a small amount of a crystal substance and a smashed ice pipe in Hammond's dressing gown pockets.
She is charged with common assault, larceny, assaulting an officer causing actual bodily harm, possessing a prohibited drug, and resisting a police officer.
Defence lawyer David Ryan said Hammond was willing to abide by strict bail conditions including daily reporting to police, and that he expected a plea could be entered next week.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant Hammond's release and banned her from entering Crown Street. The matter was adjourned to July 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.