Politics, from Wollongong to the White House and beyond

Wollongong and the White House are almost 16,000km apart.
And while there's nothing remotely similar about a Wollongong man's decision to stand for Lord Mayor at the 2024 local government elections, there's an irony in the timing.
Only hours before Andrew Anthony spoke to Glen Humphries about his local government ambitions, news landed that President Joe Biden was stepping down from the US presidential race.
While Biden spent a lifetime working to be the president, Mr Anthony will make attempt No.4 to become the city's Lord Mayor. And, wait, he has a back-up, too.
There's also details about the new social housing coming Wollongong's way, plus the latest on the Supreme Court murder trial now in its second week in Wollongong.
