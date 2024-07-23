Surgeries cancelled as Wollongong Private Hospital staff walk off the job

As nurses and midwives walked off the job at Wollongong Private Hospital demanding better pay, the facility's administrators hit back at them for forcing surgery cancellations.
The doors to operating theatres were slammed shut and patients told their procedures were cancelled, as staff continue their 16-month long push for better pay and conditions.
The rally and four-hour stop work protest is part of week-long action across NSW, with staff calling for an 18 per cent pay rise over three years.
Dressed in scrubs and carrying placards and flags, about 200 nurses and midwives, who are employed by Ramsay Health Care, walked out of the hospital at 8am on Tuesday, July 23 to begin their protest.
As they marched along Crown Street, scores of motorists tooted their horns and called out in support.
"We've shut down 15 operating theatres today to show Ramsay that they need to do better and to pay us a fair wage," theatre nurse and NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association union branch president Nerida Anthony said.
A Ramsay Health Care spokeswoman said staff receive competitive pay rates and the industrial action has affected the community.
"We're disappointed that this action is now negatively impacting patients, with today's stop work activity forcing the cancellation of several patients' surgeries," she said.
"Patient safety is our highest priority and we will not undertake procedures without the appropriate staff available."
The union said nurses and midwives are underpaid and overworked, with the public being put at risk due to a lack of staff to patient ratios.
Nurse of 18 years, Ms Anthony, said not only does Ramsay pay its Queensland nurses up to 14 per cent more, there's also better pay on offer in the public health system.
"Ramsay Healthcare made $365 million profit post tax last financial year and yet they're crying, poor and saying they can't afford to pay the nurses a pay rise," Ms Anthony said.
But it's not just about the pay check, she said, it's about working conditions and risk the community is under by the lack of staff to patient ratios.
"It's less sick leave, less maternity leave. At the moment we're receiving 10 weeks maternity leave at the public they receive 22 weeks," Ms Anthony said.
"We're asking Ramsay to introduce patient ratios so that we can care for the public in a safe manner."
NSWNMA branch secretary Carlie Morgan said as nurses and midwives care for Illawarra community members at their most vulnerable times, they're suffering themselves.
"We've got nurses living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to pay rent and we just want more. We want more for us and we want more for our families," she said.
"We have staff members who are working overtime regularly and then having to have a sleep in their car before they drive home because they don't feel safe. This isn't acceptable."
Ms Mogan said Ramsay nurses and midwives work under under KPI, rather than staff to patient ratios.
"We've got patients who are having babies, their babies don't count as patients," she said.
"We've got post-op cardiac patients who are supposed to have one-on-one nursing care who have a lot more critical nursing care that is required for them. No additional staffing.
"I've been a nurse for 10 years, and this is the lowest staff morale I have seen in 10 years."
The Ramsay spokeswoman said nurses and midwives pay is competitive with public and private sector wages, and provides more flexibility, greater control and other benefits.
"Negotiating fair wages and conditions requires balancing our deep appreciation for the important roles our nurses and midwives play with the long-term sustainability of the company, at a time when the private hospital industry is facing significant financial challenges," she said.
She said patients affected by the industrial action have been contacted by Ramsay.
"[We] will endeavour to have their health care journey back on track as soon as possible," she said.
