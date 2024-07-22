Two day helicopter operation at Stanwell Park as track construction continues

An aerial operation will be underway in the Illawarra's northern suburbs this week, with a helicopter lugging 120 loads of building material to Stanwell Park.
The two-day operation will begin on Wednesday, to continue construction on the Great Southern Walk track.
The work forms part of a 67-kilometre walk from Sydney to Wollongong.
National Parks and Wildlife Service acting area manager Jon Watson said Stanwell Park residents would see the helicopter carrying materials from Maddens Plains to Bald Hill.
Works started at the southern extent of Wodi Wodi track in 2023 and are set to continue onto the Forest track along the top of the escarpment.
Weather permitting, the helicopter will lift approximately 120 loads to the work zones.
Residents in region may see the chopper on July 24 and 25 days between 9am and dusk, as it carries materials to the project site.
For public safety, all associated tracks will remain closed to the public while works are undertaken.
NPWS said residents should be aware there will be intermittent helicopter operations over the coming months relating to this project, as aerial transport is needed to get construction materials to tracks that are difficult to access due to the location and rugged terrain that makes vehicle access impossible.
