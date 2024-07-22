Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Two day helicopter operation at Stanwell Park as track construction continues

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 23 2024 - 9:35am, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A helicopter flying past Bald Hill as part of a two-day helicopter operation in May 2023 to transport essential materials and supplies for the Great Southern Walk track. Picture by Anna Warr
A helicopter flying past Bald Hill as part of a two-day helicopter operation in May 2023 to transport essential materials and supplies for the Great Southern Walk track. Picture by Anna Warr

An aerial operation will be underway in the Illawarra's northern suburbs this week, with a helicopter lugging 120 loads of building material to Stanwell Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.