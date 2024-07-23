Kiama council says rumours are wrong about Terralong

Kiama Council has hit back over claims it is looking to sell off the Blue Haven independent living unit site.
The site, known as Terralong, has 203 independent living units and is distinct from the Blue Haven Bonaira facility that council sold to Hall & Prior earlier this month.
Claims had been made that Terralong was also being prepared for an eventual sale, which the council has rejected, citing a decision made at a public council meeting held in February last year.
The council had voted to sell Bonaira in October 2022 but at the February 2023 meeting a motion was moved to add Terralong to the sale process.
That motion was amended to remove Terralong from any sale and no change to the council's position has been made since.
"There is no plan to divest Blue Haven Terralong," a council statement read.
"Staff must implement council decisions. All the facts are there for anyone to view."
The statement added that there were 17 units now vacant and another four being refurbished.
"Blue Haven has had an unusually high number of residents transfer across to residential aged care recently, which creates a natural vacancy," the statement said.
"This this is part and parcel of managing retirement villages and supporting ageing populations.
"Independent Living Units are a competitive market and recently new offerings have opened, on top of several existing retirement villages in our LGA, and beyond for buyers to select from. Blue Haven competes with those places, and sometimes we don't always become a buyers' choice."
Also affecting the vacancy rate was the need to carry out renovations due to the age of the building - the council has had to complete a dilapidation study as part of the motion passed in February 2023.
"It is important to note that the Blue Haven Terralong asset is quite aged, some units are more than 40 years old and, like all homes, repairs and maintenance need to be done," the council statement said.
"After 40 years of useful life, sometimes more than just repairs or a lick of new paint is needed. Major works like water-proofing, plastering, bathroom and kitchen refurbishments need to occur.
"It takes time to fix units and do maintenance and, like many in our community, council sometimes finds it hard to find tradespeople and construction work takes time to book in and complete."
