The young Illawarra researcher hoping to inspire others who have cancer

Researcher Kiarn Roughley was 14 when he learnt that cancer doesn't discriminate between young or old.
Growing up in the south coast town of Manyana, his favourite thing was to be out skating or surfing.
But his life changed dramatically when he got sick with two aggressive types of blood cancer - acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, which together are called mixed phenotype leukemia.
As he underwent months of treatment, his whole outlook changed.
"The diagnosis pretty much steered me into medical science, because I realised that I'm literally only here because of people putting in the hard yards and contributing to medical science," Mr Roughley, who is studying a PhD in targeted nanotechnologies and hoping to influence the way cancer is treated, said.
While he remembers his treatment for leukaemia as like being "at the gates of hell, more or less," he counts himself lucky that he survived cancer so young, as it set him on a different trajectory.
"It was one of the best things that ever happened in my life, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," he said.
It's this attitude that caught the attention of the organisers behind this year's Wollongong Relay For Life - which will be held on October 26.
Mr Roughley will be the ambassador for the Cancer Council event.
"Having been diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 13 and undergoing two years of treatment in the paediatric ward, I experienced first-hand that cancer does not discriminate," he said.
"This is why events such as Relay for Life and the initiatives supported by Cancer Council are important for everyone of all ages and why we all need to be involved."
Mr Roughley said he'd also be encouraging people who are "passionately curious" about medical research to follow that path.
"Research has provided me with the opportunity to contribute to the same scientific community that saved my life," he said.
"Being driven by passion and excitement to contribute to the frontier of knowledge through research is a truly incredible and fortunate position to be in and something I sincerely advocate for."
His own interest in science was piqued when would watch doctors doing his blood work.
"They would talk about certain things in the blood test, and they'd be like, oh, what's that? So I'd start researching it," he said.
"I borrowed a textbook from one of my oncologists, and then that just kind of opened the doors.
"Since I was a product of what research could do, I was fascinated with the possibilities of medical research and so I decided I wanted to be a scientist, and a medical researcher."
Mr Roughley hopes his research will contribute to the forefront of cancer research.
"I'm investigating is how diet influences brain cancer therapies because as a patient, you just sit there and you get treated and there's not really much involvement," he said.
"Everything's happening to you and you don't really get a say. Diet was not emphasized at all during my treatment, I was just told 'don't lose weight' and that's why I'm really passionate about this."
He said he hoped to use his role as ambassador of Relay For Life to bring awareness to the importance of cancer prevention and early detection programs.
"As a cancer survivor and researcher working at the frontier of cancer research, I constantly face the challenges of cancer therapeutics which can often be avoided or minimised if the disease is prevented or detected early," he said.
"This is why as ambassador, I am strongly encouraging everyone, of all ages, to be aware of the prevention and screening programs available to them, such as the SunSmart and Cervical and Bowel Cancer Screening programs supported by Cancer Council."
