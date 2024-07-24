Wollongong's place in the history of punk in Australia

Wollongong barely rates a mention in most books about the punk music scene in Australia - or any scene for that matter.
The rule seems to be that if if didn't happen in a capital city, it didn't matter.
Orstralia, Tristan Clark's pair of books about Australia's punk scene - one covers 1974-1989 and the other continues the story through to 1999 - turn that idea on its head.
Wollongong gets its own distinct section in both books, touching on bands like Proton Energy Pills, Raw Power, Suicide Squad (sure, they never played a show in Wollongong, but guitarist Mark Easton comes from here so they count), Ruckus, TBK and Blurred Vision.
Other aspects of the scene also rate a mention, like the Wollongong Out of Workers Union in the late 1970s and the importance of the Wollongong Youth Centre in the 1990s.
And we're not the only regional area that gets attention; Clark also looks at scenes in Launceston, Newcastle, Whyalla, Rockhampton and even Mount Gambier.
Clark's attitude was, if you're going to write books like these, you might as well do it properly.
"If you're trying to write what you consider to be a comprehensive or definitive history, I had to go to those places and try and uncover anything," Clark said.
"Punk very much has always been a sort of metropolitan movement, but there were sort of small smatterings of things in those more regional centres.
"But it's kind of hard to find sort of fellow travellers from that time. One of the bands I interviewed was the first punk band in Rockhampton and they literally played one show, which was at their high school graduation.
"I get in contact with them and they're just like 'how the hell have you heard about us?'."
One of those Wollongong identities who appears in the book is Proton Energy Pills singer Dave Curley. But not so much for his efforts in that band, but rather what he accomplished as a youth worker at the Wollongong Youth Centre in the 1990s.
"Dave's interview was fascinating, he was just so integral," Clark said.
"Not only in terms of Proton Energy Pills, but then in turn working at the youth centre and then giving this opportunity to these sort of fledgling bands in the '90s. From that sprung this huge scene based around the youth centre."
The reason why Orstralia comes in two volumes is that US publisher PR Press (Clark said no Australian publishers were interested) felt the manuscript was too long and they weren't that interested in what happened after the 1980s anyway.
So rather than having the second half sitting at home in a drawer, Clark chose to self-publish it.
Part of the inspiration for Orstralia was wanting to do something more interesting than the customer service job Clark was in at the time. The rest of it was a realisation there was a gap in the market that needed to be filled.
"I'd seen and read books that trace punk histories for all these other places and I kind of realised that there was nothing comprehensive for Australia," Clark said.
"There's other books and projects that exist, but they've tended to be narrow in terms of the bands, the places or years that they've covered.
"In terms of Australia and punk, it's largely limited to Radio Birdman, The Saints, Cosmic Psychos, Hard-Ons and it doesn't really tend to get beyond that. And the '80s and '90s have not really been documented in any sort of meaningful or substantial way.
"So I just wanted to do something that could be considered comprehensive or definitive for Australia."
Finally, Clark wasn't going to bother weighing into the argument about what "punk" actually means and whether band X was actually punk or not - to him that all seemed "time-wasting".
"What is designated to be punk, that's occupied numerous books over the years and it's not something that I really wanted to investigate," he said.
"That would have constituted a book in itself and that's not something I wanted to write.
"So, ultimately it was at my own sort of determination, which is rather problematic, I have to admit, but it was kind of unavoidable, unless I wanted to go on and sort of delve into that debate.
"That's something that, despite all that's been written on it, is no closer to ever being resolved. It's still going on today."
