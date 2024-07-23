'Gary is our priority': Justin Tatum says Hawks still waiting on Clark

Illawarra Hawks head coach Justin Tatum has given the clearest indication yet the club's reigning MVP Gary Clark is a big chance of returning to Wollongong for a second season.
Tatum spoke to the NBL's Peter Hooley at the recent NBA Summer League about a range of issues including Clark, AJ Johnson and plans for the Hawks upcoming season.
"He is still our top priority but Gary is trying to do things that are best for him.
"We support that but we feel we will be the best for him but if not we have other options to make sure our team is going to be ready to go for the rest of the season," he said.
Tatum didn't specify who those other options were but stressed the final piece of the Hawks roster would have to be similar in stature and skill-level to Clark.
"For that spot we need somebody about the size of a Gary Clark, somebody who can do the intangibles, that can learn and pick it up quickly," he said.
"There are a lot of options out here but I prefer someone who's been in the NBL or has played at a high level in the NBA before who is transitioning now, so not somebody too new because this league is a tough league and that spot is very important for us."
One player who definitely won't be at the Hawks next season is AJ Johnson, after the club's rising star was picked up by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tatum, who was at the Draft when the Bucks used their No.23 pick on Johnson, was ecstatic for the 19-year-old.
"It was unbelievable for me. To see AJ and his family be excited to hear his name ......it was everything for myself," he said.
"The kid went through trials and tribulations but learned a lot during his time with Illawarra........we were just glad to be a part of [his journey]."
Tatum, who was appointed head coach late last season after serving a period as interim head coach, was also excited at the prospect of taking charge of the Hawks from the get-go.
"I'm 100 percent excited. There are no surprises. I know what I am going in now, I know what my team is, we got about 90 per cent of the guys back, and we've got a couple of imports, it's all good," he said.
"I'm excited about having training camp with these guys from the beginning to the end."
That training camp though won't start until Tatum returns from Paris.
Having watched his son Jayson Tatum win an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, Tatum will now fly to Paris to watch his son represent the US basketball team at the Olympics.
"I'm going to Paris on the [July] 30th to watch these guys hopefully win a gold medal then the next day I'll come to Australia to practice. I'm going to be beat and tired but the experience is great.
"I get a chance to tell my players what's going on and hopefully build on that."
One of Tatum and his Hawks' first hit-outs ahead of the NBL 25 season will come on August 17 when Illawarra play Shanghai Sharks at the Snakepit.
The Shanghai Sharks, strong competitors in the Chinese Basketball Association, boast top-tier talent, including international representatives Wang Zhelin, Xie Liyongwei and Zheng Liu.
The game tips-off at 5.30pm.
